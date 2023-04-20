Raimel Tapia -- 0-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Minnesota Twins, with Kenta Maeda on the hill, on April 20 at 1:35 PM ET.

Raimel Tapia Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Thursday, April 20, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda

Kenta Maeda TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Raimel Tapia At The Plate

Tapia has a home run and three walks while batting .200.

Tapia has a hit in four of 14 games played this year (28.6%), but zero multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in one of 14 games, and in 4.2% of his plate appearances.

Tapia has driven in a run in three games this season (21.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in four games this season (28.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Raimel Tapia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 5 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

