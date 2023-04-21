Alex Verdugo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Brewers - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
After going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his last game, Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox face the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Freddy Peralta) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.
He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his most recent game against the Twins.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo leads Boston in OBP (.407), slugging percentage (.481) and OPS (.887) this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 12th, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is 56th in the league in slugging.
- Verdugo has picked up a hit in 16 of 20 games this season, with multiple hits eight times.
- In 20 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Verdugo has driven in a run in six games this year (30.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 13 of 20 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|7
|11 (84.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (71.4%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|9 (69.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (57.1%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (28.6%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Brewers have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (2.96).
- The Brewers allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (18 total, 0.9 per game).
- Peralta gets the start for the Brewers, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.18 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners while giving up hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed a 3.18 ERA and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .231 to opposing hitters.
