Bruins vs. Panthers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3
Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Friday, April 21 showcases the Boston Bruins visiting the Florida Panthers at BB&T Center at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, SNE, SNO, SNP, CBC, TVAS, BSFL, and NESN. The teams are tied 1-1 in the series. The Panthers have +120 odds on the moneyline against the favored Bruins (-140).
Prepare for this NHL Playoffs First Round matchup with a look at who we predict will emerge with the victory.
Bruins vs. Panthers Predictions for Friday
Our computer model for this game predicts a final score of Bruins 4, Panthers 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-140)
- Computer Predicted Total: 6.4
- Computer Predicted Spread: Bruins (-0.6)
Bruins Splits and Trends
- The Bruins have finished 11-5-16 in overtime contests to contribute to an overall record of 65-12-5.
- In the 27 games Boston has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 19-6-2 record (good for 40 points).
- In the five games this season the Bruins registered only one goal, they've finished 1-4-0 (two points).
- Boston has finished 6-3-2 in the 11 games this season when it scored two goals (registering 14 points).
- The Bruins are 59-5-3 in the 67 games when they have scored at least three goals (to record 121 points).
- In the 39 games when Boston has scored a single power-play goal, it went 33-3-3 to register 69 points.
- In the 52 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Boston is 37-10-5 (79 points).
- The Bruins have been outshot by opponents in 31 games, going 28-3-0 to register 56 points.
|Bruins Rank
|Bruins AVG
|Panthers AVG
|Panthers Rank
|2nd
|3.67
|Goals Scored
|3.51
|6th
|1st
|2.12
|Goals Allowed
|3.32
|21st
|9th
|33
|Shots
|36.9
|1st
|8th
|29.8
|Shots Allowed
|31.9
|22nd
|12th
|22.2%
|Power Play %
|22.8%
|10th
|1st
|87.3%
|Penalty Kill %
|76%
|23rd
Bruins vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, SNE, SNO, SNP, CBC, TVAS, BSFL, and NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
