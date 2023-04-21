Celtics vs. Hawks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NBA Playoffs Game 3
The Boston Celtics and the Atlanta Hawks will go head to head in Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Celtics vs. Hawks matchup.
Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info
- Date: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Celtics vs. Hawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Celtics Moneyline
|Hawks Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Celtics (-5.5)
|228.5
|-210
|+180
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Celtics (-5.5)
|228.5
|-210
|+170
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Celtics (-5)
|228.5
|-208
|+175
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Celtics (-5.5)
|228.5
|-200
|+170
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Celtics vs. Hawks Betting Trends
- The Celtics outscore opponents by 6.5 points per game (scoring 117.9 points per game to rank fourth in the league while allowing 111.4 per outing to rank fourth in the NBA) and have a +535 scoring differential overall.
- The Hawks score 118.4 points per game (third in NBA) and allow 118.1 (25th in league) for a +24 scoring differential overall.
- These two teams average a combined 236.3 points per game, 7.8 more points than this matchup's total.
- Combined, these teams allow 229.5 points per game, one more point than this matchup's over/under.
- Boston has compiled a 45-34-3 record against the spread this season.
- Atlanta has covered 35 times in 82 chances against the spread this season.
Celtics Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Jayson Tatum
|29.5
|-125
|30.1
|Jaylen Brown
|25.5
|-125
|26.6
|Derrick White
|15.5
|-125
|12.4
|Malcolm Brogdon
|12.5
|-125
|14.9
|Marcus Smart
|11.5
|-120
|11.5
Want to place a bet on a player prop for Malcolm Brogdon or another Celtics player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!
Looking to place a futures bet on the Celtics? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.