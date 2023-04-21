In Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Boston Celtics will face the Atlanta Hawks.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Hawks and Celtics, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN

Celtics Stats Insights

The Celtics are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 48.6% the Hawks allow to opponents.

In games Boston shoots higher than 48.6% from the field, it is 29-2 overall.

The Hawks are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at seventh.

The Celtics score only 0.2 fewer points per game (117.9) than the Hawks give up (118.1).

Boston is 39-3 when scoring more than 118.1 points.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

The Celtics are putting up 120.5 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they are averaging 115.4 points per contest.

When playing at home, Boston is allowing 1.9 fewer points per game (110.5) than when playing on the road (112.4).

Looking at three-point shooting, the Celtics have played better in home games this season, sinking 16.2 three-pointers per game with a 37.9% three-point percentage, compared to 15.8 threes per game and a 37.4% three-point percentage on the road.

Celtics Injuries