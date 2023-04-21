Oddsmakers have set player props for Jayson Tatum, Trae Young and others when the Boston Celtics visit the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS

ESPN, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (-125) 9.5 (-133) 4.5 (+125) 3.5 (+125)

The 29.5 points prop total set for Tatum on Friday is 0.6 fewer points than his season scoring average (30.1).

Tatum has averaged 8.8 rebounds per game, 0.7 less than his prop bet for Friday's game (9.5).

Tatum has averaged 4.6 assists per game this year, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Friday (4.5).

Tatum's 3.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (-128) 6.5 (-125) 3.5 (+120) 2.5 (+105)

Jaylen Brown is scoring 26.6 points per game, 1.1 more than Friday's prop total.

His per-game rebounding average of 6.9 is 0.4 higher than his prop bet on Friday (6.5).

Friday's assists over/under for Brown (3.5) is the same as his average on the season.

He drains 2.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his prop bet total on Friday (2.5).

Derrick White Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 15.5 (-128) 4.5 (-110) 4.5 (+120) 2.5 (+145)

The 15.5-point prop total for Derrick White on Friday is 3.1 higher than his season scoring average, which is 12.4.

White's rebounding average -- 3.6 -- is 0.9 lower than his over/under on Friday.

White has dished out 3.9 assists per game, which is 0.6 less than Friday's over/under.

White averages 1.8 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Friday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (-128) 3.5 (+120) 8.5 (-105) 1.5 (-200)

The 24.5-point over/under for Young on Friday is 1.7 lower than his season scoring average.

Young averages 0.5 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 3.5).

Young averages 10.2 assists, 1.7 more than his over/under for Friday.

Young's 2.1 three-pointers made per game is 0.6 more than his over/under on Friday.

Dejounte Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (-105) 5.5 (+110) 5.5 (+110) 1.5 (-143)

The 21.5 point total set for Dejounte Murray on Friday is 1.0 more than his season scoring average (20.5).

Murray has averaged 0.2 less rebounds per game (5.3) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (5.5).

Murray's season-long assist average -- 6.1 per game -- is 0.6 higher than Friday's assist prop bet total (5.5).

Murray has knocked down 1.8 three pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

