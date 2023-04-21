State Farm Arena is where the Boston Celtics (57-25) and Atlanta Hawks (41-41) will square off on Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Jaylen Brown and Trae Young are players to watch for the Celtics and Hawks, respectively.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup, which you can watch on ESPN with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

How to Watch Celtics vs. Hawks

Game Day: Friday, April 21

Friday, April 21 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Jayson Tatum, Young and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Celtics' Last Game

The Hawks were beaten by the Celtics on Tuesday, 119-106. Dejounte Murray scored 29 in a losing effort, while Tatum led the winning team with 29 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 29 10 6 1 1 5 Derrick White 26 7 2 1 3 2 Jaylen Brown 18 3 2 3 2 2

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum puts up 30.1 points and 8.8 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 4.6 assists, shooting 46.6% from the field and 34.9% from downtown with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game (sixth in NBA).

Brown is putting up 26.6 points, 3.5 assists and 6.9 rebounds per game.

Derrick White is posting 12.4 points, 3.9 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game.

Malcolm Brogdon averages 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Marcus Smart leads his squad in assists per contest (6.3), and also averages 11.5 points and 3.1 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals (ninth in league) and 0.4 blocked shots.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 20.1 5.8 2.7 0.7 0.2 2.5 Derrick White 15.9 4.7 3.1 0.5 1.4 2.2 Jaylen Brown 17.3 4.9 2.6 0.8 0.2 1 Malcolm Brogdon 13.1 3.5 3.9 0.7 0.3 1.2 Marcus Smart 9.3 2.5 3.6 1.2 0.4 1.8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.