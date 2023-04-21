The Boston Celtics, Derrick White included, match up versus the Atlanta Hawks at 7:00 PM ET on Friday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In a 119-106 win over the Hawks (his previous action) White produced 26 points, seven rebounds and three blocks.

If you'd like to place a wager on White's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Derrick White Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 12.4 15.9 Rebounds 4.5 3.6 4.7 Assists 4.5 3.9 3.1 PRA 24.5 19.9 23.7 PR -- 16 20.6 3PM 2.5 1.8 2.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Derrick White's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Derrick White Insights vs. the Hawks

This season, he's put up 10.4% of the Celtics' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.2 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 11.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.8 per game.

White's Celtics average 101.9 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the Hawks have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 10th with 102.9 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Hawks are ranked 25th in the NBA, allowing 118.1 points per game.

Giving up 44.1 rebounds per contest, the Hawks are the 19th-ranked squad in the league.

Conceding 26 assists per game, the Hawks are the 22nd-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Hawks are the eighth-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 11.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Derrick White vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/18/2023 34 26 7 2 2 3 1 4/15/2023 38 24 5 7 4 2 0 4/9/2023 5 3 0 1 1 0 0 3/11/2023 36 18 4 7 2 1 1 11/16/2022 31 16 5 10 2 1 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add White or any of his Celtics teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.