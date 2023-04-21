Jarren Duran Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Brewers - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox and Jarren Duran, who went 1-for-2 with a double and three RBI last time out, take on Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-2 with a double and a walk) against the Twins.
Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Jarren Duran At The Plate (2022)
- Duran hit .221 with 14 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 14 walks.
- In 56.9% of his games last season (33 of 58), Duran had a base hit, and in 10 of those games (17.2%) he recorded two or more hits.
- He homered in three of 58 games in 2022 (5.2%), including 1.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 20.7% of his 58 games a year ago, Duran picked up an RBI (12 times). He also had four games with multiple RBIs (6.9%), and three or more RBIs in one game.
- He scored a run in 21 of 58 games last year (36.2%), including scoring multiple runs twice.
Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|25
|.202
|AVG
|.242
|.273
|OBP
|.294
|.367
|SLG
|.358
|13
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|11
|42/7
|K/BB
|21/7
|3
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|26
|18 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (57.7%)
|4 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (23.1%)
|14 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (26.9%)
|1 (3.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (7.7%)
|5 (15.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (26.9%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Brewers had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in the league.
- The Brewers had a 3.85 team ERA that ranked 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combined to give up 190 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (25th in the league).
- Peralta gets the start for the Brewers, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.18 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners while giving up hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.18, with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .231 against him.
