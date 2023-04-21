The Boston Red Sox and Jarren Duran, who went 1-for-2 with a double and three RBI last time out, take on Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-2 with a double and a walk) against the Twins.

Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Jarren Duran At The Plate (2022)

  • Duran hit .221 with 14 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 14 walks.
  • In 56.9% of his games last season (33 of 58), Duran had a base hit, and in 10 of those games (17.2%) he recorded two or more hits.
  • He homered in three of 58 games in 2022 (5.2%), including 1.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 20.7% of his 58 games a year ago, Duran picked up an RBI (12 times). He also had four games with multiple RBIs (6.9%), and three or more RBIs in one game.
  • He scored a run in 21 of 58 games last year (36.2%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
32 GP 25
.202 AVG .242
.273 OBP .294
.367 SLG .358
13 XBH 7
1 HR 2
6 RBI 11
42/7 K/BB 21/7
3 SB 4
32 GP 26
18 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (57.7%)
4 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (23.1%)
14 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (26.9%)
1 (3.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (7.7%)
5 (15.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (26.9%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in the league.
  • The Brewers had a 3.85 team ERA that ranked 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combined to give up 190 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (25th in the league).
  • Peralta gets the start for the Brewers, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.18 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners while giving up hits.
  • The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.18, with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .231 against him.
