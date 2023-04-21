Justin Turner -- with a slugging percentage of .486 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the hill, on April 21 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Twins.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Justin Turner At The Plate

  • Turner is hitting .257 with four doubles, a home run and nine walks.
  • Turner has gotten a hit in 13 of 20 games this year (65.0%), including six multi-hit games (30.0%).
  • He has hit a home run in one game this year.
  • In five games this year, Turner has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored at least once eight times this year (40.0%), including one multi-run game.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 7
10 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.6 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
  • The Brewers have a 2.96 team ERA that ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (18 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Peralta (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his fourth start of the season. He has a 3.18 ERA in 17 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
  • In his last time out -- in relief on Wednesday -- the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners while surrendering hits.
  • The 26-year-old has a 3.18 ERA and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .231 to opposing hitters.
