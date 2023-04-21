The New York Knicks (47-35) are keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report as they prepare for Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers (51-31) at Madison Square Garden on Friday, April 21 at 8:30 PM ET.

The Cavaliers will try for another victory over the Knicks after a 107-90 win on Tuesday. Darius Garland's team-high 32 points led the Cavaliers to the victory. Julius Randle had 22 points for the Knicks.

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Isaiah Roby PF Out Ankle 4.1 2.5 0.9

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Cedi Osman SF Questionable Ankle 8.7 2.3 1.5 Dylan Windler SF Out Foot 1.7 0 0.3

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, April 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ABC, MSG, and BSOH

Knicks Season Insights

The 116 points per game the Knicks record are 9.1 more points than the Cavaliers allow (106.9).

New York is 39-23 when scoring more than 106.9 points.

In their last 10 games, the Knicks have been putting up 116.2 points per game, an average that's a little higher than the 116 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

New York makes 12.6 three-pointers per game (11th in the league), while its opponents have made 13 on average.

The Knicks rank sixth in the NBA with 114.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 16th in the league defensively with 111.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Cavaliers Season Insights

The Cavaliers' 112.3 points per game are only 0.8 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks give up to opponents.

Cleveland is 33-12 when it scores more than 113.1 points.

While the Cavaliers are scoring 112.3 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that over their last 10 games, producing 110.7 points per contest.

Cleveland makes 11.6 three-pointers per game (19th in the league) at a 36.7% rate (11th in NBA), compared to the 11.3 its opponents make, shooting 36.8% from deep.

The Cavaliers rank 10th in the NBA with 113.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and first defensively with 107.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Knicks -1.5 211.5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.