Friday's game at American Family Field has the Milwaukee Brewers (14-5) taking on the Boston Red Sox (10-10) at 8:10 PM (on April 21). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 win for the Brewers, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Milwaukee Brewers will send Freddy Peralta (2-1) to the mound, while Nick Pivetta (0-1) will answer the bell for the Boston Red Sox.

Red Sox vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Brewers 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Red Sox Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 2-5.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Boston and its foes are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The previous 10 Red Sox matchups have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

The Red Sox have been victorious in two of the eight contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Boston has been listed as an underdog of +135 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 42.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Boston is the third-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging 5.6 runs per game (111 total).

The Red Sox have pitched to a 5.19 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.

Red Sox Schedule