Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers square off against the Boston Red Sox and starter Nick Pivetta on Friday at 8:10 PM ET at American Family Field.

Red Sox vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox have hit 24 homers this season, which ranks seventh in the league.

Boston is 11th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .420 this season.

The Red Sox have a team batting average of .248 this season, which ranks 17th among MLB teams.

Boston has scored 111 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Red Sox have an on-base percentage of .328 this season, which ranks 13th in the league.

The Red Sox rank 13th in strikeouts per game (8.0) among MLB offenses.

Boston has a 9.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, sixth-best in baseball.

Boston pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.19 ERA this year, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Red Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.362 as a pitching staff, which ranks 18th in MLB.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Pivetta (0-1) will take the mound for the Red Sox, his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up six earned runs and allowed five hits in four innings against the Los Angeles Angels.

Pivetta has two starts of five or more innings this season in three chances. He averages 4.7 innings per outing.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 4/16/2023 Angels W 2-1 Home Garrett Whitlock Reid Detmers 4/17/2023 Angels L 5-4 Home Brayan Bello - 4/18/2023 Twins W 5-4 Home Chris Sale Sonny Gray 4/19/2023 Twins L 10-4 Home Corey Kluber Joe Ryan 4/20/2023 Twins W 11-5 Home Tanner Houck Kenta Maeda 4/21/2023 Brewers - Away Nick Pivetta Freddy Peralta 4/22/2023 Brewers - Away Garrett Whitlock Wade Miley 4/23/2023 Brewers - Away Brayan Bello Corbin Burnes 4/24/2023 Orioles - Away Chris Sale Dean Kremer 4/25/2023 Orioles - Away Corey Kluber Kyle Bradish 4/26/2023 Orioles - Away Tanner Houck Tyler Wells

