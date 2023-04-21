Willy Adames will lead the charge for the Milwaukee Brewers (14-5) on Friday, April 21, when they clash with Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox (10-10) at American Family Field at 8:10 PM ET.

The Red Sox are listed as +135 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Brewers (-160). The contest's total has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Red Sox vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta - MIL (2-1, 3.18 ERA) vs Nick Pivetta - BOS (0-1, 4.50 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have entered the game as favorites eight times this season and won seven of those games.

The Brewers have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -160 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Milwaukee has a 61.5% chance to win.

Over the last 10 games, the Brewers have been named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only two times, and they won both games.

In its last 10 matchups, Milwaukee and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Red Sox have won in two of the eight contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Red Sox have been listed as an underdog of +135 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 2-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have failed to hit the over twice.

Red Sox vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Justin Turner 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+200) Alex Verdugo 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+225) Rafael Devers 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+145) Yu Chang 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+260) Connor Wong 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+250)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +8000 18th 4th Win AL East +3000 - 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.