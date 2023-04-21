Yu Chang -- hitting .107 with two home runs, a walk and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the mound, on April 21 at 8:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Twins.

Yu Chang Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Yu Chang At The Plate

  • Chang is batting .103 with two home runs and a walk.
  • Twice in 13 games this year, Chang has gotten aboard via a hit, and he had multiple hits in one of those games.
  • In 13 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • In two games this year, Chang has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in three games this season (23.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Yu Chang Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 3
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.6 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
  • The Brewers have a 2.96 team ERA that ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (18 total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Brewers will send Peralta (2-1) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.18 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners while giving up hits.
  • In three games this season, the 26-year-old has put up a 3.18 ERA and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .231 to opposing batters.
