Alex Verdugo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Brewers - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Alex Verdugo -- with a slugging percentage of .605 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Wade Miley on the hill, on April 22 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Brewers.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: BSWIX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo has an OPS of .931, fueled by an OBP of .407 to go with a slugging percentage of .524. All three of those stats are tops among Boston hitters this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 12th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 20th and he is 28th in slugging.
- Verdugo has gotten a hit in 17 of 21 games this season (81.0%), with at least two hits on nine occasions (42.9%).
- Looking at the 21 games he has played this year, he's homered in three of them (14.3%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Verdugo has driven in a run in seven games this season (33.3%), including three games with more than one RBI (14.3%).
- He has scored in 66.7% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 14.3%.
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|8
|11 (84.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (75.0%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (37.5%)
|9 (69.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (62.5%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (37.5%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.6 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
- The Brewers have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.07).
- Brewers pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (19 total, one per game).
- Miley (2-1 with a 1.50 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his fourth of the season.
- In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Saturday -- the lefty tossed 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox while surrendering hits.
- The 36-year-old has amassed a 1.50 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .206 to opposing hitters.
