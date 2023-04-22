Connor Wong Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Brewers - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Connor Wong (hitting .200 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two walks and two RBI), battle starter Wade Miley and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Brewers.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: BSWIX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong is batting .175 with four doubles and three walks.
- In six of 16 games this season, Wong has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has not homered in his 16 games this year.
- In two games this year, Wong has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in five of 16 games so far this season.
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|6
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.6 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
- The Brewers have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.07).
- Brewers pitchers combine to allow 19 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- Miley (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 1.50 ERA in 18 2/3 innings pitched, with 14 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Saturday -- the left-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox while surrendering hits.
- In three games this season, the 36-year-old has an ERA of 1.50, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .206 against him.
