Justin Turner -- with a slugging percentage of .474 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Wade Miley on the hill, on April 22 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Brewers.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Wade Miley

Wade Miley TV Channel: BSWIX

BSWIX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Justin Turner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner has four doubles, a home run and 10 walks while hitting .260.

Turner has picked up a hit in 14 of 21 games this season, with multiple hits six times.

He has hit a home run in one of 21 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.

In five games this year, Turner has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least one run nine times this year (42.9%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 8 10 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings