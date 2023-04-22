Saturday's playoff slate includes the Toronto Maple Leafs visiting the Tampa Bay Lightning for Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, starting at 7:00 PM ET on TBS, SportsNet, CBC, TVAS, and BSSUNX. The series is tied 1-1. Bookmakers favor the Maple Leafs in this matchup, assigning them -120 odds on the moneyline against the Lightning (+100).

Maple Leafs vs. Lightning Game Info

When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, CBC, TVAS, and BSSUNX

TBS, SportsNet, CBC, TVAS, and BSSUNX Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Maple Leafs (-120) Lightning (+100) 6.5

Maple Leafs Betting Insights

The Maple Leafs have been favored on the moneyline 67 times this season, and have gone 40-27 in those games.

Toronto has gone 39-26 in games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -120 or shorter (60.0% win percentage).

The Maple Leafs have an implied moneyline win probability of 54.5% in this matchup.

Toronto and its opponent have posted more than 6.5 goals in 41 of 84 games this season.

Lightning Betting Insights

This season the Lightning have won seven of the 18 games, or 38.9%, in which they've been an underdog.

Tampa Bay has entered 17 games this season as the underdog by +100 or more and is 6-11 in those contests.

The Lightning have a 50.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Tampa Bay has combined with its opponent to score more than 6.5 goals in 44 of 84 games this season.

Maple Leafs vs. Lightning Rankings

Maple Leafs Total (Rank) Lightning Total (Rank) 278 (9th) Goals 280 (8th) 220 (7th) Goals Allowed 252 (14th) 63 (7th) Power Play Goals 71 (3rd) 45 (11th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 53 (16th)

Maple Leafs Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, Toronto went over once.

The Maple Leafs and their opponents have averaged 6.7 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.2 more than the over/under of 6.5 in this matchup.

During their past 10 games, the Maple Leafs' goals per game average is the same as their season-long average.

The Maple Leafs score the ninth-most goals in the NHL, averaging 3.4 per game for a total of 278 this season.

The Maple Leafs have allowed the seventh-fewest goals in NHL play this season, 220 (2.7 per game).

The team has the league's fifth-best goal differential at +58 this season.

Lightning Advanced Stats

Tampa Bay has gone over the total once over its last 10 games.

The Lightning have averaged a total of 5.8 goals over their last 10 games, 0.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under of 6.5.

During the past 10 games, the Lightning and their opponents averaged 1.1 more goals than their season game score average of 9.4 goals.

The Lightning's 280 total goals (3.4 per game) are the eighth-most in the NHL.

The Lightning's 252 total goals conceded (3.1 per game) rank 14th in the league.

Their +28 goal differential ranks 11th in the league.

