Saturday's contest features the Milwaukee Brewers (14-6) and the Boston Red Sox (11-10) squaring off at American Family Field (on April 22) at 7:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 4-2 victory for the Brewers.

The probable starters are Wade Miley (2-1) for the Milwaukee Brewers and Garrett Whitlock (1-1) for the Boston Red Sox.

Red Sox vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWIX

Red Sox vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Brewers 4, Red Sox 2.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Red Sox's past 10 matchups.

The Red Sox have been underdogs in nine games this season and have come away with the win three times (33.3%) in those contests.

Boston has a mark of 1-6 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Boston is No. 2 in the majors, scoring 5.5 runs per game (116 total runs).

The Red Sox have the 25th-ranked ERA (5.08) in the majors this season.

Red Sox Schedule