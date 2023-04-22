On Saturday, Rob Refsnyder (.207 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, three walks and five RBI) and the Boston Red Sox face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Wade Miley. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last appearance against the Brewers.

Rob Refsnyder Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Wade Miley

Wade Miley TV Channel: BSWIX

BSWIX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Rob Refsnyder? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Rob Refsnyder At The Plate

Refsnyder has a double, a home run and seven walks while hitting .220.

Refsnyder has had a base hit in eight of 15 games this year, and multiple hits once.

He has homered in one game this season.

Refsnyder has driven in a run in six games this season (40.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in seven games this year (46.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 6 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (66.7%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings