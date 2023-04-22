Triston Casas Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Brewers - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
On Saturday, Triston Casas (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Boston Red Sox face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Wade Miley. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: BSWIX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
Triston Casas At The Plate
- Casas is hitting .136 with three doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.
- Casas has had a base hit in seven of 20 games this year, and multiple hits once.
- In 20 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
- In 20.0% of his games this season, Casas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.0%.
- He has scored at least one run seven times this year (35.0%), including one multi-run game.
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|8
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (12.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (12.5%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have a 3.07 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to give up 19 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Miley gets the start for the Brewers, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 1.50 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Saturday -- the left-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox while surrendering hits.
- The 36-year-old has put up an ERA of 1.50, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .206 batting average against him.
