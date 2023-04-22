On Saturday, Triston Casas (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Boston Red Sox face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Wade Miley. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
  • TV Channel: BSWIX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Looking to place a prop bet on Triston Casas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Triston Casas At The Plate

  • Casas is hitting .136 with three doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.
  • Casas has had a base hit in seven of 20 games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • In 20 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • In 20.0% of his games this season, Casas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.0%.
  • He has scored at least one run seven times this year (35.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 8
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (12.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The Brewers pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Brewers have a 3.07 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to give up 19 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
  • Miley gets the start for the Brewers, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 1.50 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Saturday -- the left-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox while surrendering hits.
  • The 36-year-old has put up an ERA of 1.50, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .206 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.