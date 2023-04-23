Connor Wong Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Brewers - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After batting .211 with two doubles, two walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Connor Wong and the Boston Red Sox take on the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Corbin Burnes) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Brewers.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong is batting .167 with four doubles and three walks.
- Wong has had a base hit in six of 17 games this season, and multiple hits once.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 17 games this season.
- In two games this season, Wong has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in five of 17 games so far this year.
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|7
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (28.6%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (28.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.6 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Brewers' 3.11 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (21 total, one per game).
- Burnes makes the start for the Brewers, his fifth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.76 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 22 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the righty threw 5 1/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 28-year-old's 4.76 ERA ranks 56th, 1.059 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 6.7 K/9 ranks 61st among qualifying pitchers this season.
