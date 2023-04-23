Jarren Duran Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Brewers - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Jarren Duran and the Boston Red Sox take on the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Corbin Burnes) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Brewers.
Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Jarren Duran At The Plate
- Duran is batting .368 with four doubles and two walks.
- This year, Duran has posted at least one hit in five of six games (83.3%), and had multiple hits twice.
- In six games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- In four games this year, Duran has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.
Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|2
|4 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (50.0%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have the second-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.11).
- The Brewers rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (21 total, one per game).
- Burnes makes the start for the Brewers, his fifth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.76 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks 56th in ERA (4.76), 22nd in WHIP (1.059), and 61st in K/9 (6.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
