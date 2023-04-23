The Boston Celtics, Jaylen Brown included, take the court versus the Atlanta Hawks at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his last time on the court, a 130-122 loss to the Hawks, Brown tallied 15 points and three steals.

In this piece we'll break down Brown's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Jaylen Brown Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 26.6 24.2 Rebounds 6.5 6.9 6.2 Assists 3.5 3.5 3.7 PRA 34.5 37 34.1 PR -- 33.5 30.4 3PM 2.5 2.4 1.7



Jaylen Brown Insights vs. the Hawks

This season, he's put up 19.0% of the Celtics' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 20.6 per contest.

Brown is averaging 7.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 13.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Brown's opponents, the Hawks, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.9 possessions per game, while his Celtics average 101.9 per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Hawks have given up 118.1 points per game, which is 25th-best in the league.

The Hawks are the 19th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 44.1 rebounds per game.

The Hawks allow 26 assists per game, 22nd-ranked in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Hawks are eighth in the league, allowing 11.9 makes per game.

Jaylen Brown vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/21/2023 33 15 1 3 0 0 3 4/18/2023 36 18 3 2 2 2 3 4/15/2023 37 29 12 3 2 0 1 3/11/2023 38 24 5 7 1 0 2 11/16/2022 23 22 5 0 1 0 2

