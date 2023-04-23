On Sunday, Rafael Devers (coming off going 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) and the Boston Red Sox face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Corbin Burnes. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Brewers.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers has 23 hits, which is best among Boston hitters this season, while batting .264 with 15 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 77th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 117th and he is eighth in slugging.

Devers has gotten a hit in 14 of 21 games this year (66.7%), with more than one hit on eight occasions (38.1%).

He has hit a long ball in seven games this year (33.3%), homering in 8.7% of his trips to the plate.

Devers has had at least one RBI in 52.4% of his games this year (11 of 21), with more than one RBI five times (23.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 57.1% of his games this year (12 of 21), with two or more runs four times (19.0%).

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 8 9 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (37.5%) 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (62.5%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (50.0%) 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (50.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings