Triston Casas Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Brewers - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Triston Casas -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the hill, on April 23 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
Triston Casas At The Plate
- Casas is hitting .136 with three doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.
- Casas has picked up a hit in seven games this year (35.0%), including one multi-hit game.
- In 20 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- In 20.0% of his games this year, Casas has notched at least one RBI. In three of those games (15.0%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- He has scored at least once seven times this year (35.0%), including one multi-run game.
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|8
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (12.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (12.5%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.11).
- The Brewers rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (21 total, one per game).
- Burnes (2-1) takes the mound for the Brewers in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 4.76 ERA in 22 2/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks 56th in ERA (4.76), 22nd in WHIP (1.059), and 61st in K/9 (6.7).
