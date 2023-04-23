Triston Casas -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the hill, on April 23 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Looking to place a prop bet on Triston Casas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Triston Casas At The Plate

Casas is hitting .136 with three doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.

Casas has picked up a hit in seven games this year (35.0%), including one multi-hit game.

In 20 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

In 20.0% of his games this year, Casas has notched at least one RBI. In three of those games (15.0%) he recorded more than one RBI.

He has scored at least once seven times this year (35.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 8 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (12.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings