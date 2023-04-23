Wild vs. Stars: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Xcel Energy Center on Sunday, April 23 features the Minnesota Wild and the Dallas Stars squaring off at 6:30 PM ET on TBS, SNE, SNO, SNP, TVAS, BSN, BSWI, and BSSW. The Wild lead the series 2-1. The Wild are favored (-120) against the Stars (+100).
Wild vs. Stars Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, SNE, SNO, SNP, TVAS, BSN, BSWI, and BSSW
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Wild (-120)
|Stars (+100)
|5.5
Wild Betting Insights
- The Wild have won 37 of their 56 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (66.1%).
- Minnesota is 37-16 (winning 69.8% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -120 or shorter.
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Wild a 54.5% chance to win.
- Minnesota and its opponent have gone over 5.5 combined goals in 43 of 85 games this season.
Stars Betting Insights
- This season the Stars have been an underdog 21 times, and won nine, or 42.9%, of those games.
- Dallas has entered 18 games this season as the underdog by +100 or more and is 8-10 in those contests.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 50.0% chance of victory for the Stars.
- Dallas and its opponent have combined to score over 5.5 goals in 43 of 85 games this season.
Wild vs. Stars Rankings
|Wild Total (Rank)
|Stars Total (Rank)
|239 (23rd)
|Goals
|281 (7th)
|219 (6th)
|Goals Allowed
|215 (3rd)
|54 (15th)
|Power Play Goals
|64 (5th)
|46 (12th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|40 (3rd)
Wild Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games, Minnesota hit the over once.
- The Wild and their opponents have averaged 6.0 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.5 more than the over/under of 5.5 in this matchup.
- In their past 10 games, the Wild are putting up 0.4 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Wild are ranked 23rd in the league with 239 goals this season, an average of 2.9 per contest.
- The Wild are ranked sixth in league action for the fewest goals against this season, having given up 219 total goals (2.7 per game).
- Their goal differential (+20) ranks them 14th in the league.
Stars Advanced Stats
- The Stars and their opponents hit the over just once over Dallas' most recent 10 contests.
- The Stars total over the last 10 games is 0.5 goals greater than the 5.5 total given for this matchup.
- Over their past 10 games, the Stars and their opponents are scoring 0.6 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 9 goals.
- The Stars have the league's seventh-best scoring offense (281 total goals, 3.4 per game).
- The Stars have conceded 2.6 goals per game, 215 total, the third-fewest among NHL teams.
- Their fourth-best goal differential is +66.
