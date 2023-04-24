Alex Verdugo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Orioles - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Alex Verdugo and his .553 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Monday at 6:35 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Brewers.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo leads Boston with an OBP of .396, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .489.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 16th, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 44th in the league in slugging.
- Verdugo has gotten at least one hit in 78.3% of his games this year (18 of 23), with more than one hit nine times (39.1%).
- He has gone deep in 13.0% of his games in 2023 (three of 23), and 3% of his trips to the plate.
- In eight games this year (34.8%), Verdugo has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (13.0%) he had more than one.
- He has scored in 15 games this year (65.2%), including multiple runs in three games.
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|10
|11 (84.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (70.0%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (30.0%)
|9 (69.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (60.0%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (40.0%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Orioles' 4.13 team ERA ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (23 total, 1.1 per game).
- Kremer gets the start for the Orioles, his fifth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 6.16 ERA and 14 strikeouts through 19 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the right-hander threw 6 2/3 scoreless innings against the Washington Nationals while surrendering four hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 6.16 ERA and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .267 to opposing hitters.
