Lakers vs. Grizzlies: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NBA Playoffs Game 4
In Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Los Angeles Lakers will be looking for a win against Memphis Grizzlies.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Lakers vs. Grizzlies matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- Date: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, SportsNet LA, and BSSE
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Lakers Moneyline
|Grizzlies Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Lakers (-5)
|222.5
|-205
|+175
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Lakers (-5.5)
|222.5
|-225
|+180
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Lakers (-5)
|222.5
|-200
|+165
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Lakers (-4.5)
|220.5
|-190
|+160
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends
- The Lakers have a +47 scoring differential, putting up 117.2 points per game (sixth in the league) and allowing 116.6 (20th in the NBA).
- The Grizzlies are outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game, with a +323 scoring differential overall. They put up 116.9 points per game (eighth in NBA) and allow 113 per outing (11th in league).
- The teams combine to score 234.1 points per game, 11.6 more points than this matchup's point total.
- Opponents of these two teams score 229.6 combined points per game, 7.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Los Angeles is 40-39-3 ATS this season.
- Memphis has won 36 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 46 times.
Looking to place a futures bet on the Lakers? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.