Dean Kremer takes the mound for the Baltimore Orioles on Monday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

The Orioles are +100 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Red Sox (-120). An 8-run over/under is listed for this contest.

Red Sox vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Red Sox -120 +100 8 -115 -105 - - -

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

The Red Sox have been the favorite twice in the last 10 games and won both contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Red Sox and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have won seven of the 11 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (63.6%).

Boston has a record of 6-4 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter (60% winning percentage).

The Red Sox have an implied moneyline win probability of 54.5% in this game.

Boston has had an over/under set by bookmakers 23 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 16 of those games (16-7-0).

The Red Sox have not had a run line set for a game this season.

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 7-6 5-5 9-3 3-7 6-6 6-4

