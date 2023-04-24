How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Orioles Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox will play Cedric Mullins and the Baltimore Orioles on Monday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, at 6:35 PM ET.
Red Sox vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Time: 6:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox are fourth-best in MLB play with 30 total home runs.
- Boston is seventh in baseball with a .434 slugging percentage.
- The Red Sox's .252 batting average ranks 11th in MLB.
- Boston is the third-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.7 runs per game (132 total).
- The Red Sox are 11th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .330.
- The Red Sox strike out 8.0 times per game, the ninth-best average in MLB.
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Boston's pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- Boston's 5.10 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox average MLB's 19th-ranked WHIP (1.345).
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Chris Sale gets the start for the Red Sox, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with an 8.00 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/19/2023
|Twins
|L 10-4
|Home
|Corey Kluber
|Joe Ryan
|4/20/2023
|Twins
|W 11-5
|Home
|Tanner Houck
|Kenta Maeda
|4/21/2023
|Brewers
|W 5-3
|Away
|Nick Pivetta
|Freddy Peralta
|4/22/2023
|Brewers
|L 5-4
|Away
|Garrett Whitlock
|Wade Miley
|4/23/2023
|Brewers
|W 12-5
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|Corbin Burnes
|4/24/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Dean Kremer
|4/25/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Corey Kluber
|Kyle Bradish
|4/26/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Tanner Houck
|Tyler Wells
|4/28/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Nick Pivetta
|Shane Bieber
|4/29/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Garrett Whitlock
|Shane Bieber
|4/30/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Cal Quantrill
