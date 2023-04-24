When the Boston Red Sox (12-11) and Baltimore Orioles (14-7) face off in the series opener at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Monday, April 24, Chris Sale will get the ball for the Red Sox, while the Orioles will send Dean Kremer to the mound. The game will start at 6:35 PM ET.

The Orioles have been listed as +100 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Red Sox (-120). An 8-run total is listed in this contest.

Red Sox vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Probable Pitchers: Sale - BOS (1-1, 8.00 ERA) vs Kremer - BAL (1-0, 6.16 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have been favorites in 11 games this season and won seven (63.6%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Red Sox have a 6-4 record (winning 60% of their games).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Boston.

Over the last 10 games, the Red Sox were named the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers only twice, and they won both games.

Over its last 10 matchups, Boston and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Orioles have been victorious in five of the 10 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Orioles have won four of nine games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Orioles have been underdogs once in the past 10 games and won that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Baltimore and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +8000 18th 4th Win AL East +3000 - 4th

