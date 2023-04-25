The Boston Celtics and the Atlanta Hawks will square off in a decisive Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. Hawks matchup in this article.

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE

TNT, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Celtics vs. Hawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Celtics vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Celtics have a +535 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.5 points per game. They're putting up 117.9 points per game to rank fourth in the league and are allowing 111.4 per contest to rank fourth in the NBA.

The Hawks have a +24 scoring differential, putting up 118.4 points per game (third in league) and allowing 118.1 (25th in NBA).

These two teams average a combined 236.3 points per game, 6.3 more points than this matchup's total.

These teams surrender a combined 229.5 points per game, 0.5 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Boston is 45-34-3 ATS this season.

Atlanta has compiled a 35-44-3 record against the spread this year.

Celtics Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Jayson Tatum 30.5 -120 30.1 Jaylen Brown 26.5 -110 26.6 Derrick White 15.5 -115 12.4 Malcolm Brogdon 13.5 -120 14.9 Marcus Smart 12.5 -115 11.5

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Malcolm Brogdon or another Celtics player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Looking to place a futures bet on the Celtics? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.