The Boston Celtics, Jaylen Brown included, will be in action at 7:30 PM on Tuesday versus the Atlanta Hawks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his last action, a 129-121 win over the Hawks, Brown tallied 31 points.

In this article, we dig into Brown's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Jaylen Brown Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 26.6 24.6 Rebounds 5.5 6.9 6.1 Assists 3.5 3.5 3.6 PRA 35.5 37 34.3 PR -- 33.5 30.7 3PM 2.5 2.4 1.6



Jaylen Brown Insights vs. the Hawks

This season, he's put up 19.0% of the Celtics' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 20.6 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 12.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.4 per game.

Brown's Celtics average 101.9 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the Hawks have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 10th with 102.9 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Hawks are 25th in the NBA, giving up 118.1 points per contest.

The Hawks are the 19th-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 44.1 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Hawks have allowed 26 per game, 22nd in the NBA.

Conceding 11.9 made 3-pointers per game, the Hawks are the eighth-ranked squad in the league.

Jaylen Brown vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/23/2023 42 31 4 3 3 0 0 4/21/2023 33 15 1 3 0 0 3 4/18/2023 36 18 3 2 2 2 3 4/15/2023 37 29 12 3 2 0 1 3/11/2023 38 24 5 7 1 0 2 11/16/2022 23 22 5 0 1 0 2

