Red Sox vs. Orioles: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox will meet on Tuesday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, at 6:35 PM ET, with Cedric Mullins and Rafael Devers among those expected to produce at the plate.
The Red Sox are +135 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Orioles (-165). The matchup's over/under is set at 9 runs.
Red Sox vs. Orioles Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Time: 6:35 PM ET
- TV: MASN
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Orioles
|-165
|+135
|9
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Red Sox Recent Betting Performance
- In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 3-3.
- When it comes to the over/under, the Red Sox and their opponents are 8-2-0 in their last 10 games.
- The past 10 Red Sox matchups have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers. Boston and its opponent have gone above the over/under for three consecutive games, with the average total set by oddsmakers being 8.3.
Red Sox Betting Records & Stats
- The Red Sox have been underdogs in 11 games this season and have come away with the win four times (36.4%) in those contests.
- Boston has a record of 1-2 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least +135 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 42.6% chance of walking away with the win.
- Boston's games have gone over the total in 17 of its 24 chances.
- The Red Sox have yet play a game with a spread this season.
Red Sox Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|7-6
|5-6
|9-3
|3-8
|6-7
|6-4
