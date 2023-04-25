The Boston Red Sox, including Reese McGuire (hitting .385 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a walk and four RBI), battle starting pitcher Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Brewers.

Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Reese McGuire At The Plate

  • McGuire is batting .361 with four doubles and a walk.
  • McGuire has picked up a hit in eight of 14 games this year, with multiple hits four times.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 14 games this year.
  • In three games this season, McGuire has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored at least one run three times this season (21.4%), including one multi-run game.

Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 6
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The Orioles pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles' 4.13 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 25 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
  • Bradish (1-0) starts for the Orioles, his third this season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty tossed six scoreless innings against the Washington Nationals while surrendering five hits.
