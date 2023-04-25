The Boston Red Sox, including Reese McGuire (hitting .385 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a walk and four RBI), battle starting pitcher Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Brewers.

Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

6:35 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Reese McGuire At The Plate

McGuire is batting .361 with four doubles and a walk.

McGuire has picked up a hit in eight of 14 games this year, with multiple hits four times.

He has not hit a long ball in his 14 games this year.

In three games this season, McGuire has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least one run three times this season (21.4%), including one multi-run game.

Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 6 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings