The Boston Red Sox, including Alex Verdugo and his .525 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), take on starter Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Wednesday at 1:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Orioles.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

  • Verdugo leads Boston in OBP (.382), slugging percentage (.465) and OPS (.846) this season.
  • Among the qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 20th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and 54th in slugging.
  • Verdugo has had a hit in 20 of 25 games this year (80.0%), including multiple hits nine times (36.0%).
  • He has hit a home run in 12.0% of his games in 2023 (three of 25), and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 36.0% of his games this year, Verdugo has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.0%.
  • He has scored in 64.0% of his games this season (16 of 25), with two or more runs three times (12.0%).

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 12
11 (84.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%)
6 (46.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%)
9 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (58.3%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Orioles' 4.30 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Orioles rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (26 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Wells makes the start for the Orioles, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers while giving up hits.
  • The 28-year-old's 2.70 ERA ranks 17th, .686 WHIP ranks first, and 6.2 K/9 ranks 66th among qualifying pitchers this season.
