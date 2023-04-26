The Boston Bruins take the ice for Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round against the Florida Panthers at TD Garden on Wednesday, April 26, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL. The Bruins are ahead 3-1 in the series. Oddsmakers favor the Bruins in this decisive matchup, giving them -245 odds on the moneyline against the Panthers (+205).

Get ready for this NHL Playoffs First Round matchup with a look at who we project to come out on top.

Bruins vs. Panthers Predictions for Wednesday

Our model for this matchup calls for a final score of Bruins 5, Panthers 2.

Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-245)

Bruins (-245) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Bruins (-2.8)

Bruins Splits and Trends

The Bruins have a 65-12-5 record overall, with an 11-5-16 record in matchups that have gone to overtime.

Boston has 40 points (19-6-2) in the 27 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the five games this season the Bruins scored only one goal, they've finished 1-4-0 (two points).

Boston has scored two goals in 11 games this season (6-3-2 record, 14 points).

The Bruins are 61-5-3 in the 69 games when they have scored more than two goals (to record 125 points).

In the 39 games when Boston has scored a lone power-play goal, it registered 69 points after finishing 33-3-3.

In the 53 games when it outshot its opponent, Boston is 38-10-5 (81 points).

The Bruins' opponents have had more shots in 32 games. The Bruins finished 29-3-0 in those contests (58 points).

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Panthers AVG Panthers Rank 2nd 3.67 Goals Scored 3.51 6th 1st 2.12 Goals Allowed 3.32 21st 9th 33 Shots 36.9 1st 8th 29.8 Shots Allowed 31.9 22nd 12th 22.2% Power Play % 22.8% 10th 1st 87.3% Penalty Kill % 76% 23rd

Bruins vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL

ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

