Bruins vs. Panthers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5
The Boston Bruins take the ice for Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round against the Florida Panthers at TD Garden on Wednesday, April 26, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL. The Bruins are ahead 3-1 in the series. Oddsmakers favor the Bruins in this decisive matchup, giving them -245 odds on the moneyline against the Panthers (+205).
Get ready for this NHL Playoffs First Round matchup with a look at who we project to come out on top.
Bruins vs. Panthers Predictions for Wednesday
Our model for this matchup calls for a final score of Bruins 5, Panthers 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-245)
- Computer Predicted Total: 6.4
- Computer Predicted Spread: Bruins (-2.8)
Bruins Splits and Trends
- The Bruins have a 65-12-5 record overall, with an 11-5-16 record in matchups that have gone to overtime.
- Boston has 40 points (19-6-2) in the 27 games it has played that were decided by one goal.
- In the five games this season the Bruins scored only one goal, they've finished 1-4-0 (two points).
- Boston has scored two goals in 11 games this season (6-3-2 record, 14 points).
- The Bruins are 61-5-3 in the 69 games when they have scored more than two goals (to record 125 points).
- In the 39 games when Boston has scored a lone power-play goal, it registered 69 points after finishing 33-3-3.
- In the 53 games when it outshot its opponent, Boston is 38-10-5 (81 points).
- The Bruins' opponents have had more shots in 32 games. The Bruins finished 29-3-0 in those contests (58 points).
|Bruins Rank
|Bruins AVG
|Panthers AVG
|Panthers Rank
|2nd
|3.67
|Goals Scored
|3.51
|6th
|1st
|2.12
|Goals Allowed
|3.32
|21st
|9th
|33
|Shots
|36.9
|1st
|8th
|29.8
|Shots Allowed
|31.9
|22nd
|12th
|22.2%
|Power Play %
|22.8%
|10th
|1st
|87.3%
|Penalty Kill %
|76%
|23rd
Bruins vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
