The Boston Bruins take the ice for Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round against the Florida Panthers at TD Garden on Wednesday, April 26, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL. The Bruins are up 3-1 in the series. The Bruins are the favorite (-245) in this decisive matchup with the Panthers (+205).

Bruins vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL

ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Favorite Underdog Total Bruins (-245) Panthers (+205) -

Bruins Betting Insights

The Bruins have put together a 61-14 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -245 or shorter, Boston has a record of 21-4 (winning 84.0%).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Bruins' implied win probability is 71.0%.

Bruins vs. Panthers Rankings

Bruins Total (Rank) Panthers Total (Rank) 301 (2nd) Goals 288 (6th) 174 (1st) Goals Allowed 272 (21st) 62 (11th) Power Play Goals 63 (7th) 36 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 70 (29th)

Bruins Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests, Boston went over twice.

During their last 10 games, the Bruins' goals per game average is 0.3 higher than their season-long average.

The Bruins offense's 301 total goals (3.7 per game) are ranked second in the league this year.

On defense, the Bruins have been the strongest squad in NHL play, giving up 174 total goals (just 2.1 per game).

Their +127 goal differential is first in the league.

