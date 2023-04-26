Player prop bet odds for David Pastrnak, Matthew Tkachuk and others are available when the Boston Bruins host the Florida Panthers at TD Garden on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Bruins vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL

ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins

David Pastrnak Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -208)

1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -141)

Pastrnak is one of Boston's top contributors (112 total points), having amassed 61 goals and 51 assists.

Pastrnak Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Panthers Apr. 23 0 0 0 3 at Panthers Apr. 21 1 0 1 7 vs. Panthers Apr. 19 0 0 0 2 vs. Panthers Apr. 17 1 0 1 2 at Canadiens Apr. 13 1 1 2 3

Brad Marchand Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -164, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -164, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -145)

Brad Marchand has 21 goals and 46 assists to total 67 points (0.9 per game).

Marchand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Panthers Apr. 23 1 0 1 3 at Panthers Apr. 21 0 1 1 4 vs. Panthers Apr. 19 1 0 1 4 vs. Panthers Apr. 17 1 0 1 4 at Canadiens Apr. 13 0 1 1 3

Patrice Bergeron Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -263)

Patrice Bergeron has scored 27 goals and added 31 assists through 78 games for Boston.

Bergeron Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Panthers Apr. 23 0 0 0 0 at Panthers Apr. 21 0 0 0 0 vs. Panthers Apr. 19 0 0 0 0 vs. Panthers Apr. 17 at Canadiens Apr. 13 0 0 0 0

NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers

Matthew Tkachuk Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -222)

1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

Tkachuk's 109 points are pivotal for Florida. He has put up 40 goals and 69 assists in 79 games.

Tkachuk Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Bruins Apr. 23 1 1 2 6 vs. Bruins Apr. 21 0 0 0 4 at Bruins Apr. 19 0 2 2 2 at Bruins Apr. 17 1 0 1 3 vs. Hurricanes Apr. 13 0 1 1 3

Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -196, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -196, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

Aleksander Barkov Jr. is a key piece of the offense for Florida with 78 total points this season. He has scored 23 goals and added 55 assists in 68 games.

Barkov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Bruins Apr. 23 0 0 0 7 vs. Bruins Apr. 21 0 1 1 3 at Bruins Apr. 19 0 1 1 1 at Bruins Apr. 17 0 0 0 0 vs. Hurricanes Apr. 13 1 0 1 5

