Charlie McAvoy will be in action when the Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers meet on Wednesday at TD Garden in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for McAvoy are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Charlie McAvoy vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

McAvoy Season Stats Insights

McAvoy has averaged 22:18 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +30).

In seven of 67 games this season, McAvoy has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

McAvoy has a point in 36 games this year (out of 67), including multiple points 13 times.

McAvoy has an assist in 32 of 67 games played this season, including multiple assists 10 times.

The implied probability that McAvoy goes over his points prop total is 47.6%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 40.8% of McAvoy going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

McAvoy Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 272 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+16) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 67 Games 10 51 Points 3 7 Goals 2 44 Assists 1

