Connor Wong Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Orioles - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Connor Wong and the Boston Red Sox face the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Tyler Wells) at 1:05 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Orioles.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong is hitting .188 with four doubles and five walks.
- In seven of 19 games this season (36.8%), Wong has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In 19 games played this year, he has not homered.
- Wong has picked up an RBI in 15.8% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 15.8% of his games.
- He has scored in seven games this year (36.8%), but has had no multi-run games.
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|9
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (33.3%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (11.1%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (44.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (22.2%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles' 4.30 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 26 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- Wells makes the start for the Orioles, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance -- in relief on Saturday -- the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers while surrendering hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (2.70), first in WHIP (.686), and 66th in K/9 (6.2) among qualifying pitchers.
