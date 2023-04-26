After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Connor Wong and the Boston Red Sox face the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Tyler Wells) at 1:05 PM ET on Wednesday.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

Tyler Wells TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong is hitting .188 with four doubles and five walks.

In seven of 19 games this season (36.8%), Wong has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In 19 games played this year, he has not homered.

Wong has picked up an RBI in 15.8% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 15.8% of his games.

He has scored in seven games this year (36.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 9 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (33.3%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

