David Pastrnak Player Prop Bets: Bruins vs. Panthers - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5
David Pastrnak and the Boston Bruins meet the Florida Panthers in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at TD Garden, on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Pastrnak in the Bruins-Panthers matchup? Use our stats and information below.
David Pastrnak vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL
- Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +170)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)
Pastrnak Season Stats Insights
- In 82 games this season, Pastrnak has a plus-minus of +34, while averaging 19:33 on the ice per game.
- In Pastrnak's 82 games played this season he's scored in 49 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.
- Pastrnak has a point in 68 games this season (out of 82), including multiple points 33 times.
- Pastrnak has an assist in 42 of 82 games this year, with multiple assists on seven occasions.
- Pastrnak's implied probability to go over his point total is 37% based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Pastrnak going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 47.6%.
Pastrnak Stats vs. the Panthers
- The Panthers have given up 272 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.
- The team's +16 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Florida
|82
|Games
|11
|112
|Points
|8
|61
|Goals
|6
|51
|Assists
|2
