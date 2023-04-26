Jake DeBrusk will be in action when the Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers meet in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Prop bets for DeBrusk in that upcoming Bruins-Panthers game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Jake DeBrusk vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL

ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

DeBrusk Season Stats Insights

In 64 games this season, DeBrusk has a plus-minus rating of +26, while averaging 16:48 on the ice per game.

In DeBrusk's 64 games played this season he's scored in 26 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

DeBrusk has a point in 40 games this season (out of 64), including multiple points 11 times.

In 19 of 64 games this year, DeBrusk has registered an assist, and in five of those matches recorded two or more.

DeBrusk's implied probability to go over his point total is 55.6% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, DeBrusk has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

DeBrusk Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 272 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (+16).

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 64 Games 10 50 Points 10 27 Goals 6 23 Assists 4

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.