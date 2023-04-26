Justin Turner Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Orioles - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Justin Turner -- with a slugging percentage of .486 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the hill, on April 26 at 1:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner is hitting .272 with five doubles, two home runs and 13 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 62nd in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage, and 110th in slugging.
- Turner has gotten a hit in 17 of 25 games this season (68.0%), with multiple hits on eight occasions (32.0%).
- In 25 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- In six games this season (24.0%), Turner has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 11 of 25 games (44.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|12
|10 (76.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (58.3%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (33.3%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (41.7%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (33.3%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have a 4.30 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (26 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wells (0-1) takes the mound for the Orioles in his fourth start of the season. He has a 2.70 ERA in 23 1/3 innings pitched, with 16 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Saturday -- the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers while surrendering hits.
- The 28-year-old's 2.70 ERA ranks 17th, .686 WHIP ranks first, and 6.2 K/9 ranks 66th among qualifying pitchers this season.
