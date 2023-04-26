Rafael Devers Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Orioles - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Rafael Devers, with a slugging percentage of .462 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the mound, April 26 at 1:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Orioles.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers has 24 hits, which ranks first among Boston hitters this season, while batting .247 with 16 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 103rd in batting average, 122nd in on base percentage, and 10th in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.
- Devers has gotten a hit in 15 of 24 games this season (62.5%), including eight multi-hit games (33.3%).
- He has gone deep in 33.3% of his games in 2023 (eight of 24), and 8.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Devers has picked up an RBI in 58.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 25.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 14 games this season, with multiple runs four times.
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|11
|9 (69.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (54.5%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (63.6%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (45.5%)
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (63.6%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Orioles have a 4.30 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (26 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Orioles are sending Wells (0-1) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 16 strikeouts through 23 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Saturday -- the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers while surrendering hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (2.70), first in WHIP (.686), and 66th in K/9 (6.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
