Triston Casas Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Orioles - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Triston Casas (.381 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 95 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Wednesday at 1:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Orioles.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
Looking to place a prop bet on Triston Casas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Triston Casas At The Plate
- Casas is hitting .145 with three doubles, three home runs and 14 walks.
- In nine of 23 games this year, Casas has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in three games this year (13.0%), leaving the park in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 21.7% of his games this season, Casas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.0%.
- He has scored in 10 of 23 games (43.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|11
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (27.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (9.1%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (45.5%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (18.2%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (18.2%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Orioles have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.30).
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow 26 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- Wells (0-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his fourth of the season.
- In his last time out -- in relief on Saturday -- the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers while surrendering hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 2.70 ERA ranks 17th, .686 WHIP ranks first, and 6.2 K/9 ranks 66th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.