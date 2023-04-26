Tyler Bertuzzi and the Boston Bruins meet the Florida Panthers in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at TD Garden, on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Bertuzzi? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Tyler Bertuzzi vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -130)

0.5 points (Over odds: -130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Bertuzzi Season Stats Insights

Bertuzzi's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:29 per game on the ice, is -8.

In 10 of 50 games this season, Bertuzzi has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 27 of 50 games this year, Bertuzzi has recorded a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.

In 20 of 50 games this year, Bertuzzi has registered an assist, and in five of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Bertuzzi hits the over on his points over/under is 56.5%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Bertuzzi has an implied probability of 40.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Bertuzzi Stats vs. the Panthers

On the defensive side, the Panthers are allowing 272 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.

The team's +16 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 50 Games 8 30 Points 8 8 Goals 4 22 Assists 4

