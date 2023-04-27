The Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks are facing off in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with a decisive Game 6 on tap.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Celtics vs. Hawks matchup.

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS

TNT, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Celtics vs. Hawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Celtics vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Celtics are outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game with a +535 scoring differential overall. They put up 117.9 points per game (fourth in the NBA) and allow 111.4 per outing (fourth in the league).

The Hawks have a +24 scoring differential, putting up 118.4 points per game (third in league) and conceding 118.1 (25th in NBA).

These two teams rack up 236.3 points per game between them, 5.3 more than this game's over/under.

These teams surrender a combined 229.5 points per game, 1.5 fewer points than this contest's total.

Boston has compiled a 45-34-3 ATS record so far this year.

Atlanta has compiled a 35-44-3 ATS record so far this season.

Celtics Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Jayson Tatum 30.5 -105 30.1 Jaylen Brown 26.5 -120 26.6 Derrick White 15.5 -115 12.4 Malcolm Brogdon 13.5 -115 14.9 Marcus Smart 12.5 +100 11.5

